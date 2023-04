Smoke rises above buildings during an ongoing skirmish between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan, 18 April 2023. A power struggle erupted 15 April between the Sudanese army led by army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, resulting in at least 200 deaths according to doctors' association in Sudan. The RSF on 18 April said it approved a 24-hour ceasefire to allow evacuation of the wounded, however, the Sudanese army did not confirm the deal. EPA-EFE/STRINGER