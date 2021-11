Marina SUA a lansat un vapor cu numele lui Harvey Milk, activistul pentru drepturile LGBT asasinat în 1978

USNS Harvey Milk departs the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard after a ceremonial address in San Diego, California on November 6, 2021. One of the first openly gay politicians in the United States, who was assassinated four decades ago, will have a ship named after him this weekend, as the US military looks to keep step with modern-day social attitudes. The USNS Harvey Milk honours a former navy diver who served at a time there was a ban on homosexuality in the armed forces, and who was later shot dead in San Francisco, months after winning public office.,Image: 641899828, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia