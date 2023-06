epa000404818 Farmers plough fields near the demilitarised zone of Panmunjom using oxen, Friday 01 April 2005. After several years of famine in the mid 1990s North Korean agriculture is now further afflicted by lack of resources from tractors to fertiliser as the economy declines year on year. More than 6 million of the 20 million people in North Korea are dependent on foreign food aid which is now jeopardised by limitations on monitoring imposed by the secretive regime. EPA/ADRIAN BRADSHAW