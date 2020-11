OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 30: A healthcare worker cares for COVID-19 patient in department of resuscitation and intensive care medicine (ICU) at Agel Vitkovice Hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic on October 30, 2020. The Czech Republic a rise in the COVID-19 disease, an increase in newly detected infections exceeding 15,000 in one day for the first time. Lukas Kabon / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM