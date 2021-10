epa08825365 An ancient olive grove at the Arab town of Rameh, in the Galilee region, Israel, 08 November 2020. (issued 17 November 2020) A recent study led by Dafna Langgut of Tel Aviv University in collaboration with international researchers that pooled data from countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea has concluded using archaeological evidence and fossil pollen that the cultivation of olives trees began in the Galilee region around 7,000 to 6,500 years ago. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN