Surrounded by the RNLI, a marine vet examines a whale at Teddington Lock after it became caught up in bushes along the Thames at Teddington, south west London this afternoon. The 4 metre baby Mink whale was first seen stuck at Richmond Lock yesterday evening and was freed at 1am this morning. However the disoriented whale turned away from the direction of the open seas and headed west towards Teddington. Richmond Whale stuck at Teddington, London, UK - 10 May 2021,Image: 610192940, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia