epa06592985 A police officer guards a cordoned off area in Salisbury, southern England, 10 March 2018. Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal were attacked with a nerve agent on 04 March 2018. The London Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) reported that Detectives investigating how former Russian spy Sergei aged 66 and Yulia Skripal became seriously ill in Salisbury southern England on 04 March 2018 exposure to a nerve agent and continue to work with specialist health experts. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL