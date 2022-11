CORRECTS LOCATION TO SIMI HILLS, INSTEAD OF THE THOUSAND OAKS - This Nov. 11, 2019, photo released by the National Park Service shows female mountain lion P-77 after she was photographed by a remote camera by National Park Service in the Simi Hills, northwest of Los Angeles. The National Park Service says it's added the new mountain lion to a long-term study of the big cats in Southern California. Officials announced Monday, Nov. 25, that the lion dubbed P-77 was captured, outfitted with a tracking collar and released where it was found in the Simi Hills.,Image: 686698623, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced NOV. 13, 2019 PHOTO -AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY NATIONAL PARK SERVICE., Model Release: no