epa03985061 The 2013 Nobel Chemistry Prize winner, US-British-Israeli, Michael Levitt holds the Nobel Prize award at a formal ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 December 2013. The Nobel Price Foundation on 10 December is awarding the 2013 Nobel Prize winners in the categories of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics. The laureates will receive their awards from the hands of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony, followed by a gala banquet. EPA/Claudio Bresciani SWEDEN OUT