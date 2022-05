epa09936440 A farmer works on a field near Lviv, Ukraine, 09 May 2022. Ukrainian President Zelensky discussed the blockade of the export of Ukrainian grain by Russia during his video meeting with European Council President Michel who visited in the south Ukrainian port city of Odesa. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and fears of shortages in energy and food products globally. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS