epa08199487 A staffer works in the pop-up Huoyan Laboratory specialized in the nucleic acid test on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 06 February 2020 (issued 07 February 2020). The P2-level biosafety lab was built in five days, designed to perform 10,000 coronavirus tests per day to cope with the outbreak. The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 638 people and infected over 31,000 others, mostly in China. EPA-EFE/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT