dpatop - 21 February 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen: A large residential complex was completely gutted by fire. In Essen's western district, an entire apartment block has been in flames since early Monday morning. The fire broke out shortly after midnight in Bargmannstrasse. The flames spread quickly over several floors. Flames beat from the entire facade. It is still unclear whether people were injured.