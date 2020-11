epa08840327 A medical team led by Dr. Ashish Shrestha (2-L) attends a Covid-19 patient at Dhulikhel hospital, outside Kathmandu, Nepal, 31 October 2020 (issued 25 November 2020). According to Prof. Dr. Rajendra Koju, Dhulikhel hospitals had established a separate unit for Covid-19 patients, with a capacity of 125, including ICU beds and ventilators. The target group of the hospital are patients coming from remote villages of Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Solukhumbu and Kavre districts in Nepal. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Nepal, with patients struggling to be admitted to hospitals for treatment. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET