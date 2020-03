epa08273000 Minister for Home Affairs of Australia Peter Dutton delivers remarks at an event held to announce actions to combat online child sexual exploitation, at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, 05 March 2020. Law enforcement entities from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are partnering to launch an initiative to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative provides a framework for technological companies to voluntarily adopt practices helpful to combating such abuse. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS