Photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka runs from a blaze in a burning wheat field while on assignment after Russian shelling, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022.,Image: 710749572, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia