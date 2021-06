epa09175950 People walk past a sign for COVID-19 vaccines outside of a CVS pharmacy, one of two national pharmacy chains providing vaccination shots around the country, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 03 May 2021. According to data from the United States? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there were reportedly 182,874 wasted vaccine doses, much of made by Pfizer which requires being stored at extreme low temperatures, as of late March. Over half of the reported waste has been attributed to CVS. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE