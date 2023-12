Members of the Workers' Socialist Movement protest and partially block a street during the first demonstration against the new government of Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, on December 20, 2023. Argentina is commemorating these days the 22nd anniversary of the protests of December 19 and 20 in 2001, the year of the worst economic, social and political crisis that the country has experienced in recent decades, which left 39 dead and ended with the resignation of President Fernando de la Rua. The protests called for today are the first faced by the new government of ultra-liberal Javier Milei. Profimedia Images