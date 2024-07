EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin spotted at a sushi restaurant with Rust producer Matt DelPiano just days before his involuntary manslaughter trial is set to start in New Mexico. The 66-year-old actor sat at the bar chatting with DelPiano at the restaurant in Venice Beach, California. Looking a little disheveled in a blue jacket and baggy grey trousers, he was later photographed leaving, pushing a small suitcase and carrying a bag. The trial over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set will go ahead after a judge rejected a bid to throw the case out. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sided with prosecutors in denying a request to dismiss the charge on the grounds key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing. Baldwin's legal team had argued this prevented their own testing of the gun that fired the bullet which killed Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. Hutchins, 42, was shot after Baldwin pointed a gun at her as she set up a camera during a rehearsal on set near Santa Fe. The 30 Rock star has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death, saying the gun went off on its own after he pointed it at the cinematographer and cocked it. He denies pulling the trigger - a claim that has become central to the case. The judge's ruling removed one of the last hurdles before prosecutors can bring the case to trial with jury selection scheduled for July 9. Attorneys plan to call on testimony at trial from a selection of more than 60 court-approved witnesses. 01 Jul 2024,Image: 886662474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Pictured: Alec Baldwin and Matt DelPiano