epa09560705 An activists hold a memorandum related to Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence 10 years ago in Singapore but diagnosed as intellectually disabled, before submitting it to the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2021. Nagaenthran was arrested on 22 April 2009 at the Singapore-Malaysia boarder at the Woodland Checkpoint and charged for trafficking 42.72 grams of diamorphine (heroin), and his execution has been scheduled to take place on 10 November 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL