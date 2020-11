NAPLES, ITALY - 11/18/2020: The Solidarity initiative in Rione Sanità of Naples, Community Foundation of San Gennaro Onlus, the SaDiSa Association, together with the Mele pharmacy and the Third Municipalities have set up an outpatient clinic for the screening of Covid-19 at the Basilica of San Severo, carrying out swabs at low prices or for free for the most needy. Health workers inside the Basilica of San Severo during the covid-19 screening on November 18, 2020 in Naples, Italy. Two health workers are wearing protective coveralls and masks to protect themselves, a woman filling out a document.