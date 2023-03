Russia Holds Air, Land and Sea Missile Drills in Show of Strength Amid Ukraine Tensions. This image shows the launch of hypersonic aeroballistic missile Kinzhal. Vladimir Putin oversaw major air, sea and land-based hypersonic and other missile drills on Saturday amid escalating tensions and conflict in eastern Ukraine and fears that Russia will launch full-scale invasion of the country. The footage showed nuclear submarines, jet-powered bombers and land-based forces firing intercontinental ballistic missiles in an apparent show of strength to NATO members. It came as shelling in eastern Ukraine killed two Ukrainian soldiers, and pro-Russian separatist leaders ordered a full military mobilisation. -PICTURED: General View (Russia Holds Air, Land and Sea Missile Drills in Show of Strength Amid Ukraine Tensions) -,Image: 664005776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: General View (Russia Holds Air, Land and Sea Missile Drills in Show of Strength Amid Ukraine Tensions)