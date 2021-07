January 6, 2021, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Among the supporters of President Trump who mobbed their way into the U.S. Capitol, one in his fur, horned hat and painted face, was Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELI, a QAnon supporter who has been a fixture at Arizona right-wing political rallies over the past year. Rioters swarmed Capitol Hill as Congress voted to affirm the election victory of President-elect Biden over President Trump. Rioters breached all security barriers, went up the Hill's stairs reserved for Congressional members, and stormed the Senate floor. (Credit Image: © Douglas Christian/ZUMA Wire)