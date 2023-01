Secetă și caniculă în Europa, inundații musonice în Asia. Ce urmează în politicile climatice pe 2023

epa10117106 A person walks in Hyde Park, central London, Britain, 12 August 2022. After the driest summer for fifty years, a drought has been declared for some areas of England including Devon, Cornwall, Kent, London and the East Midlands. According to the Environment Agency, the total stock of water in England's reservoirs was 65 percent of its normal capacity at the end of July. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN