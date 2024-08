(240801) -- SIDON, Aug. 1, 2024 Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM) -- People attend a gathering denouncing the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Sidon, Lebanon, on July 31, 2024. Hezbollah on Wednesday offered its condolences for the death of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, while Lebanon's prime minister condemned the killing as a grave danger. On the same day, a gathering took place in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, where people protested against the assassination of Haniyeh. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM