Undated handout image of a Switchblade drone. The United States is reportedly sending "kamikaze" drones to Ukraine, as part of a new $ 800 billion (€ 722 billion) weapons package to help the country fight off Russia’s invasion. The package will include 100 "tactical" unmanned drones, which US officials speaking on condition of anonymity say are Switchblades - small “suicide” drones that explode on impact. The Switchblade is basically a single-use drone that’s small enough to fit in a backpack, cruises at around 100 km/h and carries cameras, guidance systems and explosives to dive-bomb into its target. Unlike most weapons, the Switchblade can also disengage or abort a mission at any time, and then recommit to another target depending on what the operator commands. This aims to ensure that strikes are precise and can be called off at the very last minute if they endanger civilians or properties nearby. Photo courtesy of AeroVironment, Inc via ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 671555636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia