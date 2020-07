Cum își regândesc turismul o parte dintre orașele europene. “Unii cred că e magnific fără turiști, dar o să-și schimbe părerea când șomajul va exploda”

epa08449641 A waiter wearing a protective face mask carries a tray at the outdoor area of the 'Caffe Quadri' on San Marco square in Venice, Italy, which reopened after a three-month lockdown, on 28 May 2020. 'Caffe Quadri' is one of the oldest and longest-existing Italian public places. Its activity began in 1775 when the Venetian merchant Giorgio Quadri, who returned to his homeland after a long stay in Corfu, at the time the territory of the Republic of Venice, together with his Greek wife Naxina decided to invest his family belongings in a place that sold 'boiling black water, an increasingly fashionable drink in the cosmopolitan Venice of that time. This custom was introduced in the city in 1683 when some Turkish merchants opened a coffee tasting shop in San Marco square. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA