(FILES) A drawing (top) attributed to Italy's Renaissance genius Michelangelo is displayed with a letter written by Cosimo Buonarroti, Michelangelo's last direct descendant, at Christie's in New York on January 25, 2024. A square scribbled on a yellowed piece of paper by Renaissance genius Michelangelo sold for $201,600 -- 33 times its estimated value, auction house Christie's said on April 17, 2024. Found stuck to the back of a frame, the small drawing accompanied by a letter from Michelangelo's last direct descendant was initially expected to sell for between $6,000 and $8,000.