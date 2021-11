Major General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, inspector general at the UAE interior ministry and candidate for the 2021 Interpol election speaks on the phone on the first day of the 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul on November 23, 2021. On November 25, 2021, the delegates will elect the new Interpol President, who will replace the South Korean Kim Jong Yang. One of the candidates is Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi from the United Arab Emirates, who has been criticised for allegations of torture.,Image: 644518955, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia