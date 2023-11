A Palestinian fighter ties a bandana representing a militant group around the head of a fellow fighter prior to the funeral of fighters killed during an overnight incursion and clashes in the Jenin refugee camp, near the city of Jenin, in the northern Israeli occupied West Bank on November 3, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Two people were killed during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement early on November 3, as fighting there continues alongside the conflict in Gaza / Profimedia Images