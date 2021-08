epa09426144 Students attend classes during the first day of school at Barbara Goleman Senior High School in Miami Lakes, Florida, USA, 23 August 2021. In-person learning has returned to all public Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the state?s largest school district with 334,000 students. Masks are mandatory inside the classroom and on school buses as well. In addition to masks, Miami-Dade schools will have a three-foot separation between student stations. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH