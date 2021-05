epa08306299 An Austrian Airlines (AUA) Boeing 767-3Z9 airplane, which is the last scheduled regular AUA flight from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, taxies at the Vienna International Airport (VIC) in Schwechat, Austria, 19 March 2020. According to AUA, part of the Lufthansa Group and headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the company temporarily suspends all regular flight operations after the flight from Chicago to Vienna. The Vienna International Airport (VIC) will continue an emergency operation due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA