epa09841640 Journalists stand on the entrance of the penal colony N2 (IK-2) during an offsite court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, Russia, 22 March 2022. The Lefortovo Court of Moscow, at an offsite hearing in correctional colony 2, on March 22 announced the verdict against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the case of fraud and insulting the court. The founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned in the summer of 2020 and taken to Berlin for treatment, from where he flew to Moscow in January 2021. Immediately upon his return to Russia, he was detained and arrested. Since March 2021, he has been in a colony in the city of Pokrov, Vladimir Region. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV