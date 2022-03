epa09838680 People watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speech broadcasted live at Habima square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 March 2022. Zelensky addressed the Israeli parliament Knesset members. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN