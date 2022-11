President of Ukraine Volodymir Oleksandrovich Zelenski speaks via videoconference during the plenary session of the third day of the 68th Annual Session of the Parliamentary Assembly in the Auditorium Ground Floor room at the Meliá Castilla Hotel, November 21, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is holding its 68th Annual Session. This is a meeting in which 269 parliamentarians from the 30 member countries and a hundred members from 15 partner countries evaluate the implementation of the Assembly's recommendations in the decisions taken last June at the NATO Summit. All this in relation to the new Strategic Concept that came out of the Madrid meeting, support for Ukraine and the response to the threat from Russia. The Cortes Generales are the hosts of this 68th session, being a unique and specialized forum to discuss and report on common security and other issues in the field of the Atlantic Alliance. The event coincides with the fortieth anniversary of Spain's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. 21 NOVEMBER 2022;MADRID;NATO;68TH ANNUAL PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY Gustavo Valiente / Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 739153034, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no