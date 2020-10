epa06555295 A Romanian man casts a shadow while holding a flag and shouting anti-government slogans during a peaceful protest held in front of government headquarters after Romanian Justice Minister requested the dismiss of DNA prosecutor, in Bucharest, Romania, 22 February 2018 evening. Romania's Justice Minister Tudorel Toader earlier on 22 February requested the dismissal of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (DNA), prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi (not pictured), during a press conference at the Justice Ministry. Romania in the last years struggled heavily to combat corruption, and the DNA is one of the main institutions in the fight against it. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT