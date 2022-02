epa03117890 Russian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin greets his supporters during his pre-election rally at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 23 February 2012. 'Let's Protect Russia' was the rallying cry as tens of thousands of Russians gathered in Moscow to support the Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's bid to return to the presidency. Despite freezing temperatures, the crowd - which consisted of many party officials and workers from government offices - gathered in Moscow's Lushniki Stadium to express their support for Putin, whose candidacy has sparked several massive demonstrations against him. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV