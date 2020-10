epa08670869 People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Bordeaux South-Western France, 15 September 2020. The extension of health restrictions is increasing in France, especially in Bordeaux, in the face of the galloping progression of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Bordeaux and its metropolis, bars and restaurants, standing consumption is now prohibited and controls will be tightened. Private events are now limited to ten people, as are gatherings on beaches, parks, gardens and on city docks. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG