epa09899188 A general view of inside of Stamford Bridge stadium before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC in London, Britain, 20 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications