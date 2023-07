July 25, 2023, FUKUOKA, JAPAN: 230725 David Popovici of Romania after competing in men’s 200 meter freestyle swimming final during day 12 of the World Aquatics Championships 2023 on July 25, 2023 in Fukuoka. .Photo: Joel Marklund / BILDBYRà N / kod JM / JM0505.bbeng simning swimming svømming world aquatics championships 2023 sim-vm vm (Credit Image: © Joel Marklund/Bildbyran via ZUMA Press)