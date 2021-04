Un bărbat dezbrăcat a intrat pe teren, în timpul unui meci fără spectatori din Liga Europa

A naked man known as Olmo Garcia jumps into the field during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final leg one match between Granada CF and Manchester United at Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium on April 8, 2021 in Granada, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain closed to fans due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Granada CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg One, Spain - 08 Apr 2021,Image: 604230302, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial Use Only, Model Release: no