Constantin al II-lea, ultimul rege al Greciei, a murit la 82 de ani. Era vărul regelui Charles și nașul prințului William

epa10398860 (FILE) - Constantine, former King of Greece arrives at the Palace Noordeinde in The Hague, the Netherlands, late 18 May 2001 (reissued 10 January 2023). Greece's former King Constantine II died at the age of 82 on 10 January 2023, Greek public broadcaster ERT announced. EPA-EFE/ROBERT VOS *** Local Caption *** 99305496