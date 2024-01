BANDUNG, Jan. 5, 2024 -- Rescuers work at the site of a train accident in West Java province, Indonesia, Jan. 5, 2024. Three people were killed and more than 10 others injured as two trains were involved in a face-to-face collision in Indonesia's West Java province, a police officer said.,Image: 834378879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no