epa09807543 An Airbus A321-211 (VP-BOE) of the Russian Aeroflot airline is parked on the tarmac of the Geneve Aeroport due to the European Union and Canada Announcement that they were closing their airspace to Russian airlines and private planes owned by wealthy Russians, in Geneva, Switzerland, 07 March 2022. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI