Handout photo dated October 30, 2021 of An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, transports Rear Adm. Dan Martin, Commander Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) FIzumo-class helicopter destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) as it sails alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), October 30, 2021. JMSDF Izumo-class helicopter destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) and elements of U.S. Navy CSG 1 are conducting bilateral operations in the South China Sea. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Wheaton via ABACAPRESS.COM