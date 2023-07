Employees of communal services work in a street after an overnight Russian missile strike in the town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Region on June 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Four strikes hit a residential area on the outskirts of the town of Druzhkivka soon after midnight, local residents said, severing water and sewage pipes, while the force of the blasts shattered windows and threw up stones that hit yards and roofs.,Image: 785408542, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no