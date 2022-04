Primul lider european care se întâlnește cu Vladimir Putin de la începutul războiului din Ucraina

epa09862140 Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 31 March 2022. The two leaders are meeting as Europe faces possible natural gas shortfalls should Russia decide to halt its natural gas exports to Europe. Meanwhile the Russian military intervention in Ukraine is entering its sixth week. EPA-EFE/Steffi Loos / POOL