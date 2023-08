A portrait of Andrei Sakharov's late widow and rights activist Yelena Bonner is pictured in a hall of the Andrei Sakharov Museum and Public Centre in Moscow on April 14, 2023. The Sakharov Center was established in Moscow nearly 30 years ago and has become one of the pillars of the human rights movement in post-Soviet Russia. But as Moscow presses ahead with its Ukraine assault and takes repression to an unprecedented new level Kremlin critics say that a centre dedicated to the legacy of the Nobel Prize winning rights activist Andrei Sakharov no longer has a place in modern Russia. The Sakharov Center, a museum and cultural venue, has shut its doors and will have to vacate its premises in central Moscow by the end of the month / Profimedia Images