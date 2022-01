Maya Angelou, renowned as a poet, novelist and actress, died this morning at age 86 at her North Carolina home May 28 2014. F ile picture : Poet Maya Angelou attends the 2008 J. William Fulbright Prize for International Understanding, November 21, 2008 at the Department of State in Washington, DC. (Pictured: Maya Angelou). Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAUSA.COM.