Video grab of the theft of five luxury cars from an industrial unit in Bulphan, Essex, on Nov 11. See SWNS story SWMRcars. CCTV footage shows the shocking moment thieves drive off with five luxury cars worth over �700,000. Essex police have released a video showing suspects driving off with five luxury vehicles after undoing a gate in the dead of night. The suspects entered the industrial unit in Bulphan, Essex, on Nov 11 using bolt cutters on the front gate. The video shows one figure opening the heavy metal gate as one car waits with its headlights on. The person is seen propping open the gate with a traffic cone. Five cars then swiftly drive through the gates and out onto Brentwood Road, Essex.,Image: 742498160, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no