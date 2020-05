epa08305866 A small boy holds one of their sheeps under a tree which they feed on in one of the breeding grounds for the desert locusts which have destroyed most of the animal pastures and fodders in Geerisa town, Lughaya District, some 350km north east of the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland, 05 March 2020 (issued 19 March 2020). According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) despite control efforts the desert locusts have rapidly spread across the Great Horn of Africa in the worst infestation in decades affecting eight countries in Eastern Africa including (Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea and Djibouti). FAO estimates that 20.2 million people are now facing severe acute food insecurity in East Africa region warning that if the desert locust swarms continue unhindered, the population could increase 400-fold by June and the next generation will begin to form swarms from late March and throughout April 2020, which coincides with the start of the next seasonal rains, and also the main planting season for the region. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET